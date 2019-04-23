Latest NewsIndia

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for his ‘chowkidar chor hai’remarks

Apr 23, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
The Supreme Court issued a notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in connection with the contempt plea filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday. Not satisfied with his reply, the top court said that the contempt plea will be heard along with Rafale review petition on April 30 next week.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in fact asked, “who is chowkidar.” Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi appeared in the court on behalf of petitioner Meenakshi Lekhi. During the proceedings, Rohtagi said that, “Rahul Gandhi has done a lip service in the name of apology.”

