Supreme Court orders Rs 50 lakh compensation and job to gangrape survivor

Seventeen years after she was brutally gangraped on March 3 during horrifying 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano was awarded Rs 50 lakh compensation by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The top court also ordered the Gujarat government to provide her a job. Bilkis was five months pregnant at that time when a mob attacked a truck and murdered her family members including her two-year-old daughter. Last week, the Supreme Court Friday asked the Gujarat government to take disciplinary action in two weeks against the erring police officials, including an IPS officer, convicted by the Bombay High Court in the sensational Bilkis Bano gang rape case during the 2002 riots in the state.

Besides, Bano in a plea before the top court sought exemplary compensation from the state government, refusing to accept its offer of Rs 5 lakh.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna asked the Gujarat government to complete the disciplinary action within two weeks initiated against the erring officials indicted by the Bombay High Court.

“On the statement made by the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Gujarat, that the proceedings for disciplinary action against the erring officers will be completed within two weeks, we adjourn the matter for two weeks.

“On the next date, the orders passed in the disciplinary proceedings be placed before the Court,” the bench said.

The top court, terming the Rs 5 lakh compensation offered by the Gujarat government ‘interim’, said the plea for exemplary compensation will be heard on April 23.

“Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General appearing for the State has offered an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh, which counsel for the petitioner is reluctant to accept and instead prays for final disposal of the special leave petition. Let the special leave petition be listed on April 23, 2019,” it said.