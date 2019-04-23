Third phase of Lok Sabha election ; Crude bombs thrown during polling in this area; footage inside

Many incidents of violence are being reported from the West Bengal region as the state goes to poll in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election.

Reports have suggested that some unidentified men were seen throwing a crude bomb at the Raninagar are in Murshidabad. The incident took place in the booth no 27 and 28 of the Raninagar area.

A video of the incident has been shared by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH West Bengal: Unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad’s Raninagar area. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/9qUkhxBJ8Q — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

In West Bengal, voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway

Earlier in the day, crude bombs were hurled by unidentified bike-borne miscreants outside polling stations at Tiktikipara in Domkal, Murshidabad, and Kaliachawk in Malda South. Both Domkal and Kaliachawk are known for their history of political violence.