This is what PM Modi said right after casting his vote

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi after casting his vote in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, he has asserted that he feels like he has taken a pure dip in Kumbh.

” Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy,” he said during post voting media addressing.

Prime Minister Modi has visited his mother in Gandhinagar and took out a roadshow before casting his vote. He also urged his voters to come in large number.

PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/B6jDiRf2ka — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Polling in the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, held in 117 constituencies of 13 states and two Union Territories, is already underway marking prime time for country’s seven-phase elections. Of the total, all 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat and 14 constituencies in Maharashtra are also going to polls on Tuesday.