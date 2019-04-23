This is why Parents must track the time their preschooler child is spending in front of the screen

A new study has revealed that the parents must track the time their preschooler is spending in front of the screen. The study reveals that if the child spends more than two hours with the phone it will directly affect their attention skills and concentration.

The study was published in the Journal ‘PLOS ONE’.

With the new technical innovations, the kids are getting better exposure to screen through different devices. This raised screen time has already been associated with unhealthy dietary patterns, cardiovascular diseases, poor sleep and obesity.

The study collected from the parents, the data of time their kids spent on the screen including, gaming and mobile usage. The screen time turned out to be 1.4 hours a day at five years of age, while 1.5 hours a day for three years.

Children with more than two hours of screen time per day had a 7.7-fold increased risk of meeting criteria for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

How much is too much screen time for children? We found that children with more than 2 hours of screen time per day had significantly more behavior problems at five years of age. Interestingly, the more time children spent doing organized sports, the less likely they were to exhibit behavioral problems,” the authors said.