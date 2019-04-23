This new “Rap Song” released by Shah Rukh Khan on request of Modi is getting attention

As per the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ace actor Shah Rukh Khan has released a rap song urging his fans to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019.

In March the Prime Minister had appealed to several Bollywood celebrities to increase the awareness among the voters. He also asked them to inspire the voters to come out and vote during the election.

The ace actor has released his rap through his official Twitter account.

PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein…aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! ‘Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.’ Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi @abbyviral @parakramsinghr . https://t.co/9280i8BnK3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

PM sahib ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein…aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! (PM sir had spoken about creativity. I got late in making this video but please don’t be late in casting your vote) ‘Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.’ Please Use It” SRK wrote on Twitter.

The song titled ‘Karo Matdan’ go like “Hum desh ki awaaz, desh ke deewane. Janta taiyaar apna faisla sunane.

The song has duration about the 1.06-minute length and in the video, the actor urges his audience to vote for a government that loves the country and its citizens.

The ongoing elections are being held in seven phases spanning between April 11 and May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.