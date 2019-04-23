UAE issued travel advisory for Sri Lanka

UAE has issued a warning, cautioning its citizens from travelling to Sri Lanka following current events taking place in the country.
In a statement today, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also urged Emiratis currently in Sri Lanka to exercise caution, to return to the UAE, and to communicate with its call centre at 0097180044444. The statement also urged UAE nationals not to travel to Sri Lanka following the series of bombings in the island nation on Easter Sunday.
Post Your Comments