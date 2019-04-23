KeralaLatest News

Voters Complaints Over Malfunctioning EVMs From Many Parts of Kerala

Apr 23, 2019, 09:03 am IST
There are reports of Electronic Voting Machine malfunctioning at many parts of Kerala and the voters are getting furious over this. Many Voters who came at Ernakulam Marine Drive St Marys School have left without voting. Replacement machines were bought soon but even that failed to function. People who waited for over an hour to vote included Mar Alanjery as well.

Meanwhile, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that Election Commission did not do enough to ensure the efficiency of voting machines. “EC should have ensured that the EVMs are working, they should have remembered the complaints raised against EVM earlier”.

