We don’t know who Rahul Gandhi is, neither know the candidates”; these voters from Wayanad also have something to say

These voters will come to the polling booth without any prior thought about whom to vote for. They even do not know who all are contesting in their constituency in this ongoing Lok Sabha election. These are the typical conditions of the Nilabur tribals who are living in Wayanad where the Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from.

Those who come to the booth from the tribal colony of Nilambur in Wayanad constituency do not even know who Rahul Gandhi is.

There are 467 voters from Nedumkayam, Manjeri, Mundakadavu and Adivasi colonies from Wayanad district. Many among them belong to the “Cholanayaikar tribal” group, who resist contacting the outside world, actually they are afraid to contact.

For the sake of voting the Forest officials will bring the vehicle to the colony and would pick these tribal people to the booth.

An elderly voter whom we can acknowledge as the Moopen( The Leader) in the Manjeri Colony headed their group sets out to the voting booth to cast their votes. When he was asked who Rahul Gandhi is, he went nuts and asserted he is not aware who Rahul is.

They have alleged that the political incarnates always failed to reach their colony premises and for this reason, these tribal people know none of the contestants who are enrolled in the Wayanad constituency.

however, the Nedukayam localities had the mercy to provide these tribal people food right after the voting.