Woman brutally assaulted by husband for denying sex

A woman was brutally assaulted by her husband at the Government General Hospital in Chittoor allegedly for refusing to have sex with him. The 34-year-old woman, who is an unconscious state, is being treated in the ICU in the same hospital. Doctors have said that her condition is still critical. The husband was taken into custody.

The woman, who is a daily wage worker, had been at the hospital for three days since her 10-year-old daughter had been admitted because of high fever. Her youngest daughter, who is 6 years old, was also at the hospital so her mother could take of her. Two other children, a 16-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter, were at their home.

The accused persuaded his wife to accompany him to an isolated staircase leading to the terrace. He then asked his wife to have sex with him, to which she refused. This angered him, and he allegedly attacked her.

The woman was found on the staircase on Monday morning, when her youngest daughter, worried that her mother hadn’t returned to the ward all night, went back to find her.

The police have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). They are awaiting the gynaecologist’s medical examination reports to take a call regarding charges of sexual assault.