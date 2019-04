Unidentified gunmen killed ten people and abducted two women in Katsina state of Nigeria. The killers rode into the village and started shooting and torching vehicles and properties.

Katsina state, about 350 kilometres north of Nigeria’s capital Abuja, has seen a string of violent attacks in recent months.

The criminal gangs have no ideological agenda. They carry out regular raids in the villages for dacoity, kidnapping for ransom and stealing food and cattle.