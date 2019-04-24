5 Percent Increase in Polling at Thiruvananthapuram? Who Will Gain From it?

With a month to go for the counting of votes, all the political parties have started scrutinizing their chances for success and Thiruvananthapuram presents an interesting case. It is one of the strongholds of BJP and a number of surveys had predicted the success of Kummanam Rajasekharan, the NDA candidate.

There is an increase of almost 5 percent in polling as the poll percentage in 2014 was 68.69 compared to the 73.45 this year. A total of 10,04,429 voters cast their votes. Now, will the extra poll percentage help NDA, UDF or LDF?

In the Loksabha elections held at 2014, It was the votes in the coastal area(Parassala, Neyyatinkara, Kovalam) that helped Shashi Tharoor secure a win over O Rajagopal, the NDA candidate. This year there is a record polling in these constituencies and is something that Shashi Tharoor will look with a lot of hope. The confidence of Tharoor camp has certainly increased after this stat came out.

The urban area is where BJP has a better chance and it seems there isn’t a marked improvement in poll percent in these areas. But BJP said that the reason why the poll percent did not rise in their areas of strength is that only their votes were cast in the area.