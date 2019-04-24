6 Percent Increase in Polling at Thrissur. Suresh Gopi Camp Feels Confident

With a month to go for the counting of votes, all the political parties have started analyzing their chances for a win and Thrissur is one of the constituencies that grabbed a lot of attention, thanks to the presence of NDA’s star candidate Suresh Gopi.

A total of 10,40,579 voters cast their votes and there is an increase of 6 percentage in voting- from 72.25 percent in 2014 to 77.86 percentage in 2019. All three fronts are still not sure who will be benefited by the extra poll percentage but Suresh Gopi camp looked confident about their chances.

It is assumed that BJP secured a good share of these votes in urban areas and that there will be a split in the votes of minorities in Suresh Gopi’s favor. All looks good for the actor and he could give a tough fight to the opponents if not actually win the election.

It is possible that the hate campaign against actors who supported Suresh Gopi might have also helped his chances to win the election. His innovative model of the campaign and down to earth speeches had won the hearts of voters for sure.