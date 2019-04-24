CAUTION; This is why India extends ban on the food products from China

The Indian government has extended the ban on import of milk and its products including the chocolates that are imported from China. The ban will be extended till the ports are upgraded for testing presence of toxic chemical “Melamine”.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had recommended extending the ban until all labs at ports are modernized to test the chemical. The ban was first imposed in September 2008 and extended subsequently from time to time.

“Prohibition on import of milk, milk products (including chocolates, chocolate products, candies/confectionary/food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient) from China is extended until the capacity of all laboratories at ports of entry have been suitably upgraded for testing melamine,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Melamine is a toxic chemical used for the making of plastic and fertilizers.

Although India does not import milk and milk products from China, it ha imposed the ban as a preventive measure.