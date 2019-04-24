KeralaLatest News

CM Pinarayi Vijayan loses cool,shouts at journalists over query on voter turnout

Apr 24, 2019
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday lost his composure and asked media persons to “stay away” as they approached him seeking his version on the higher voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state.

The Chief Minister’s ‘rude’ reaction came this morning when he was stepping out of the Government Guest House.

“Maari nilkku angottu” (Stay away), the Chief Minister, in an agitated mood, shouted at the media persons when they approached him for his version of record polling in the last three decades in the general elections.

Kerala witnessed a heavy polling of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years, in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, where the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF put up a fierce fight to garner maximum seats.

The strength of the electorate is 2.61 crore.

