CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slams Modi govt over ‘job crisis

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over “job crisis” and accused it of trying to divert public attention by “repeatedly harping on the valour of the armed forces”.

“The NDA government is responsible for the unprecedented job crisis. It is a problem that this government has created and for which it has no solution. This government has to go,” Yechury told an election rally in this Bihar district where he campaigned in favour of CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

He alleged the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are trying to divert public attention by repeatedly harping on the valour of the armed forces.

The nation is aware of the caliber of its soldiers. But speaking about it and taking credit for the same is not going to help the BJP, the Left leader said.

“We, the Left parties, are committed to the formation of a secular government after the elections. We would ensure through our intervention that the next government is pro-people in its outlook and frames its policies accordingly,” Yechury said.

He said Kanhaiya’s victory is necessary for the future of the country. “Please vote for him since he represents the common man’s resistance against an oppressive regime,” he said.

The CPI(M) general secretary is also likely to campaign in the next few days for candidates in some other Bihar constituencies where the Left has fielded candidates, party sources said.