Death toll rises to 20 in mudslide

Apr 24, 2019, 02:32 am IST
Less than a minute

The Columbian rescue authorities have informed that the number of dead from Sunday’s mudslide in the southwestern part of the country has risen to 20.

Colombia’s risk and disaster agency (UNGRD) said on its Twitter account that the bodies of two adults and a child were found during a rescue operation yesterday in Rosas, in the department of Cauca, where 17 people were pronounced dead on Sunday.

A UNGRD source told reporters that another 10 people are still unaccounted for and hopes of finding them alive are reducing. The country has been battered by downpours for weeks leading to the mudslide.

