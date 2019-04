Actor Dulquer Salmaan has announced his maiden production venture by releasing a casting call.

The makers are currently on the look for boys between the age group of 7-12 and girls between 6-10. Female actors between 19-24, 30-35 and 40-50 can also send their details to [email protected] The details have to be sent before April 27. Along with the casting call, it is also informed that the movie will start rolling from next month.