EXPLAINER; Why Sri Lanka was selected for the Eater Sunday bombing

The Sri Lankan government has asserted that the serial bomb blasts that killed over 350 people were a counter attack for a white terrorist gunning down 50 people in two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand that happened on March 15.

The Investigators have said that the local Islamist organization National Thowheed Jamath ( NTJ) was behind the terror attacks, with the help of international networks. Apart from this allegation the IS, the Islamic state has claimed the responsibility through its Amaq News Agency. The news agency has released the photographs of the suicide bombers according to the same report.

One thing is not clear that whether the Sri Lankan suicide bombers planned and executed the attacks after the Christchurch killings or whether they are planning for the same attack from a longer period and then linked to the Christchurch.

The Island nation doesn’t have anything to do with the Christchurch shooting. The country has never played any role in the West’s wars in the Muslim world, a common excuse the IS gives for its attacks on western countries and civilians.

First, they are considering the killings as the attack on Islam and call themselves as the “true believers”.For Then the attack was carried out by Christians no just one terrorist. So the payback could be against Christians in any part of the world.

Secondly, the IS is operated through a central periphery model and it is called “Caliphate”.

Their target is to spread terror anywhere in the world and trigger a cultural war between Islam and other faiths. This time it’s Sri Lanka, next time it could be any other country.