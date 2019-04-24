Fugitive merchant Mehul Chowksi moves Bombay HC over the non-consideration of plea on inability to return

The Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Chowksi has approached the Bombay High Court for not considering his plea regarding his inability to return to India on behalf of his health problems and denial of the right to cross-examination.

It was during the last month that the Mehul had moved a new application under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Bombay quoting his long history of heart ailments and the blood clot in the brain.

Choksi’s counsel Vijay and Ashul Agarwal submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from traveling and hence leading to his inability to return to India.

His counsel has also placed 38 documents on record including the latest prescriptions in which the doctors have highly recommend that he must remain under continuous medical supervision in Antigua.

Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi are kingpins of the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. They both fled from the country a year ago.