GALLERY; Disha Patani in this “CK” attire will blow your mind

Apr 24, 2019, 05:57 pm IST
Disha Patani’s who is considered as the next generation supersatr has a huge fan followers. She is the style icon among thw youth and her fan base love to take fashion inspiration from her.

Now she was recently spotted at the airport wearing a CK crop top and black track pants with red side stripes.

She looked super comfortable and mind flaunted her sexy abs as well. Disha, much like rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak and is often seen at the gym.

