Huge earthquake strikes in India

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northeast India in the wee hours of Wednesday, reported the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The tremors were felt across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of bordering China, Tibet and Myanmar.

The USGS later revised down the magnitude to 5.9. The quake’s epicentre was located 71 miles (114 km) northwest of the town of Dibrugarh, at a very shallow depth of 5.8 miles (9 km), it added.

According to India Meteorological Department, the quake with 5.8-magnitude struck at 1:45 am in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. It had a latitude of 28.6°N, longitude of 94.4°W and a depth of 10 kilometres.