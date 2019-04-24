Latest NewsIndia

Huge earthquake strikes in India

Apr 24, 2019, 06:24 am IST
Less than a minute

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck northeast India in the wee hours of Wednesday, reported the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The tremors were felt across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of bordering China, Tibet and Myanmar.

The USGS later revised down the magnitude to 5.9. The quake’s epicentre was located 71 miles (114 km) northwest of the town of Dibrugarh, at a very shallow depth of 5.8 miles (9 km), it added.

According to India Meteorological Department, the quake with 5.8-magnitude struck at 1:45 am in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. It had a latitude of 28.6°N, longitude of 94.4°W and a depth of 10 kilometres.

Tags

Related Articles

A pilgrim was killed in Wild elephant attack

Jan 10, 2019, 02:46 am IST
court procedures in princes case

Court procedures in the corruption cases of Saudi princes begin

Apr 8, 2018, 03:57 pm IST

BJP set to target 400 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Apr 29, 2017, 06:58 am IST
Madhuri-Dixit

Is Madhuri Dixit going to contest in the 2019 General Elections as BJP candidate?

Dec 7, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close