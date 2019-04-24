Latest NewsIndia

IMD predicts heavy rainfall this week

Apr 24, 2019, 09:00 am IST
Less than a minute

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Indian Ocean and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the coastal region in Tamil Nadu intensifying into a cyclonic storm.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to develop over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal around April 25. It is very likely to intensify into a depression by April 27 and move towards Tamil Nadu coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm by April 29,” said a Met department official.

“Due to this cyclonic activity, moderate to heavy rain likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 29th April onwards,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

AAP

Is the Center threatened by its citizens? AAP Chief says before march

Jun 18, 2018, 06:12 am IST

This is What HighCourt Said on T. G Mohandas’ Petition

Oct 29, 2018, 02:07 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Bharat Petroleum Corporation ensures fuel supply for rescue and relief operations

Aug 18, 2018, 10:48 pm IST

WhatsApp become incompatible with these devices: complete list

Jun 28, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close