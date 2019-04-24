IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings defeat SunRisers Hyderabad

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Invited to bat, Hyderabad scored 175 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 176 runs, CSK lost Faf du Plessis (1) early through a run-out. Shane Watson, who was joined by Suresh Raina then plundered boundaries at will as the right-left hand pair stitched together 77 runs for the second wicket. Raina scored 38 off 24 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 1 six. Watson struck form as he notched up his 17th IPL half-century. He single-handedly took CSK to the doorstep of victory before getting out on 96. He missed his 5th IPL century by a whisker. He put on an 80-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (21). Kedar Jadhav (11 not out) hit the winning runs for CSK

With this win, CSK goes top of the points table with 8 wins (16 points).