IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings defeat SunRisers Hyderabad

Apr 24, 2019, 02:04 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Invited to bat, Hyderabad scored 175 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 176 runs, CSK lost Faf du Plessis (1) early through a run-out. Shane Watson, who was joined by Suresh Raina then plundered boundaries at will as the right-left hand pair stitched together 77 runs for the second wicket. Raina scored 38 off 24 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 1 six. Watson struck form as he notched up his 17th IPL half-century. He single-handedly took CSK to the doorstep of victory before getting out on 96. He missed his 5th IPL century by a whisker. He put on an 80-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (21). Kedar Jadhav (11 not out) hit the winning runs for CSK

With this win, CSK goes top of the points table with 8 wins (16 points).

