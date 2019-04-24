Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress leader joins BJP

Congress leader Thukjey Dolma on Tuesday joined the BJP in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, just a fortnight ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the constituency, a party spokesperson said.

Dolma, a prominent social worker and active member of the Congress, hails from Kardong area of Nobra valley. He joined the BJP in presence of state party president Ravinder Raina who is camping in Ladakh for election campaigning, he said.

Terming the joining of Dolma a “big setback” to the Congress in the region, the spokesperson said she pledged to work for strengthening the BJP at grass-root level. Welcoming Dolma in the party, Raina said the Congress did “severe injustice” with the people of Ladakh over the years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government, on the other hand, did justice by granting divisional status to Ladakh, sanctioned medical college hospital, university and mega funding for the many important roads and tunnels in Leh and Kargil during the past five years,” Raina said.