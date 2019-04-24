Maruti Suzuki launches Alto new edition in India : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki has launched the refreshed Alto in India for a price of Rs 2.93 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated Alto is now only available in three variants with BSVI compliant engine and added safety features.

In terms of appearance, the new Alto gets a new grille up front, a revised headlamp and redesigned bumpers. The cabin gets dual tone finish with new air-con ducts and a stylish speedometer. The new front and rear bottle holders also add practicality to the updated interiors. Moreover, the new Alto gets the Smart Play Dock with Bluetooth connectivity. This Smart Play Dock transforms the phone into a touch interface to access calls, music, navigation and more. The keyless entry is also part of the update. There are six colour options to choose from – Uptown Red, Superior White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Mojito Green, and Cerulean Blue.

In terms of safety, the Alto now comes with ABS and EBD as standard along with reverse parking sensor, driver airbag, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver. The new Alto also complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation. Meeting the ‘End of Life Vehicles’ (ELV) obligations, the Alto is now 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable.

Under the hood is the same 796cc petrol engine producing 48bhp and 69Nm. But now this engine is BS-VI compliant owing to the upgraded hardware and software along with reworked exhaust system. The claimed fuel efficiency of the new Alto is 22.05kmpl.