Mehbooba Mufti Wants JKLF Chief Yasin Malik to be Released. Here is Why

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded the release of JKLF chief Yasin Malik as ‘he is really unwell’. Her demands did not just end with Yasin Malik as she sought the release of other members of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24. He was arrested in a case related to the funding of separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti strongly criticized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. ” Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations has been set free,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for being allegedly involved in abducting Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990.