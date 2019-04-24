Modi -Akshay Kumar Interview : Here are the 10 ‘very personal questions’ answered by PM Modi

In a “candid and completely non-political” chat with the Prime Minister, 51-year-old star asked questions from anger management to retirement plans. “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi,” Kumar wrote on the microblogging site on Monday.

Here are top 10 questions answered by PM Modi:

Do you like eating mangoes?

Yes, I love mangoes. But now I have to control my urge.

Do you ever thought of becoming Prime Minister?

No, I never thought of leading this country. Because my background only gave me aspiration of having a decent job.

Do you wanted to become a ‘sanyasi’ or a soldier?

Yes, I was always impressed by faujis. Then 1962 War happened. Then I started thinking in that direction.

Do you ever get angry?

Yes, I do get angry. But my training in early years have taught me to focus on positive things. Plus, I never got a chance to express my anger. When I used to get angry, I would write down the entire unpleasant incident on paper. And tore it away. But I don’t do that anymore.

Don’t you ever want to live with your family?

See, I left my house at very young age. I was trained in certain way in those years. After an age, it might be difficult for a person. But as I left house early, I have gone beyond all attachments and relations. But yes, when there have been time that I have brought my mother here.

Do you have any friends in Opposition parties?

Yes, off course! You would be surprised to know Mamata di has sent me kurtas which she personally selected. Sheikh Hasina sent me some special mithai from Dhaka. When Mamata di heard that, she sent me mithai too. I also have a personal rapport with Ghulam Nabi Azad also.

If you ever get an Aladdin’s chirag, what will be your three wishes from Ginnie?

People should leave such thoughts! Nothing can be achieved without hard work.

What are your post-retirement plans?

I have never thought about such things. I always want to spend life in some kind of mission. But yes, after I retire, I would love to explore the ways to sleep for more than 3-4 hours.

What happens when you are down with cold?

I believe in Ayurveda. I just take two drops of mustard oil and put it on nose. It clears all congestion. Since childhood, I never got to know much about doctors.

What do you have to say about your fashion sense?

Due to poverty in childhood, probably had a sense of inferiority, wearing clean clothes was an aspiration. Didn’t have shoes till an uncle gifted me a pair. Used to wait in class till everyone left, picked up chalk bits to rub on my shoes(canvas).