Nine drug dealers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir with a huge cache of narcotics and cash in Udhampur.

The reports have been asserted by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The suspects which include two Punjab residents Jagdev Singh of Ludhiana and Balkar Singh of Jalandhar, were arrested with a 203 kg poppy was discovered from their vehicle.

At Main bazaar 5gm of heroin from two persons, identified as Niklesh and Vikas Thakur.

In another incident, four suspected drug smugglers, identified as Wahid Ahmad, Abdul Qayoom and Nasir Ahmad of Baramulla district and Charan Singh of Jammu, were arrested with 100gm heroin. The police have seized 2.76 lakh in cash when the vehicle was examined.

The arrested accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are being questioned, the spokesman added.