‘Non-political’ interaction between Akshay Kumar, PM Modi set to air Today

Apr 24, 2019, 08:29 am IST
The Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he will have a “candid and completely non political” chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old star took to Twitter to announce that his conversation with the prime minister will be a “breather” in election time. While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi,” Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.

Modi replied to the tweet, saying, “Dear @akshaykumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections 🙂 I’m sure people would like watching our conversation.”

Kumar also shared a 24-second-long video snippet from the conversation. “Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates,” said the actor Monday, who has starred in a series of patriotic and social issue-driven films in recent years.

