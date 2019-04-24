PM Modi reveals his life secrets to Akshay Kumar : Watch Video

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he will have a “candid and completely non political” chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The 51-year-old star took to Twitter to announce that his conversation with the prime minister will be a “breather” in election time. “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi,” Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.

