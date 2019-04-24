Sri Lanka Bombings : Islamic State claims responsibility

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in Sri Lanka through a series of eight blasts which killed 321 people and left over 500 injured. The group, however, did not give any evidence to back its claim, acording to Reuters.

According to an intelligence website, which monitors jihadist activities, the terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency.

“Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters,” said a statement released by Amaq.

Forty suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers, have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks. The Sri Lankan police made 16 more arrests during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of arrested suspects to 40, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

A string of powerful blasts ripped through three churches and as many luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 321 people and injuring more than 500 others, shattering a decade of peace in the country following the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

The bombs tore through three five-star hotels in Colombo: the Cinnamon Grand, the Shangri La and the Kingsbury. At least 38 foreigners, including 10 Indian nationals, have died in the attacks.

The Sri Lankan government last night brought back emergency regulations that would grant the security forces sweeping powers to detain and interrogate suspects without obtaining warrants.