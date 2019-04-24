Table-Tennis World Championship: Suthirta upsets Sabine, easy win for Manika

Indian qualifier Suthirta Mukherjee tamed German world number 58 Sabine Winter 4-3 while Manika Batra savoured an easy win in the women’s singles first round of the ITTF World Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

Suthirta, who is ranked 502 in the world, used strong backhand counters to win 8-11, 17-15, 11-9, 5-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6 against the attacking 26-year-old German. Manika beat Andrea Todorovic of Serbia 14-12, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, in the round of 64.

Among other doubles events, only the mixed pair of G. Sathiyan and Archana Kamath entered pre-quarterfinals, beating Spaniards Alvaro Robles and Galia Dvorak 11-9, 11-4, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9.