KeralaLatest News

“This is What the Blasts in Srilanka is Telling Us”: Check Out the FB Post of Ali Akbar

Apr 24, 2019, 11:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, were involved in the massive Easter Sunday bombings and 60 people have been arrested so far for their suspected links to Sri Lanka’s worst terror attack that killed at least 359 people, a top police officer said Wednesday.

The investigation is still going on and here in Kerala, film director Ali Akbar has contemplated on the issue and shared his thoughts via Facebook. In his post he says:

“Srilanka is telling us something. The terrorists do not discriminate between churches or temple. Only the extreme poison of Islam matter to them. Congress and Marxist party help them by allowing them a secular mask. The opposition is trying to guide India on the path of Syria. As they sell stories against Modi amidst the minorities, they are only fuelling the terrorists…”

Check out his Fb post:

Tags

Related Articles

Penta

Pentagon cautions India over buying new weapons from Russia

Aug 30, 2018, 01:05 pm IST

Aviation: This state on top position among southern states

May 30, 2017, 11:12 pm IST

“Modi government is taking democracy towards dictatorship”, says Anna Hazare

Jan 20, 2019, 09:55 am IST

Bride walks out on wedding night after groom demands SUV

Jul 17, 2017, 10:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close