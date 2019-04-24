Latest NewsNEWSSportsEntertainment

This trending actress likely to portray PT Usha in biopic

Apr 24, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
News reports have suggested that the ace actress Katrina Kaif has occupied the position for portraying the role of life of P T Usha in her biopic. According to the recent reports published by an online website the 35-year-old actress has been fixed in the cast to play the role of Usha in the athlete’s biopic.

Despite these allegations, the actress has not confirmed the same about her association with the project. The biopic will be directed by Revathy s Varma.

The website also reported that the film will be made in several languages and that Priyanka Chopra was approached for playing the titular role in the film a few years back.

The actress did not say yes to project and opted for the Omung Kumar-directed sports biopic Mary Kom instead.

