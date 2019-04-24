Trinamool Congress Worker Caught in Camera With Gun Amidst Campaign. SHOCKING!

A shocking video of a Trinamool Congress worker – brandishing a gun during a roadshow in the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency has surfaced. The video came out in National Media Times NOW.

The bike rally included around 200 TMC workers. The video shows a pillion passenger in one of the bikes holding a gun in his hand. He seemed unaffected by any fear of law. As per the reports trickling in, the rally was led by at least three TMC leaders, including area president Prashanto Mondal. People in the rally were seen holding TMC flags.

TMC star candidate Satabdi Roy, who is the sitting MP from Birbhum, is seeking re-election from the seat. The BJP has fielded Dudhkumar Mandal from the parliamentary constituency.