US had no prior knowledge of the Easter militant attacks in Sri Lanka

The US ambassador in Sri Lanka has asserted that they had no prior knowledge about the Easter militant attacks. The report was published by CNN television.”We had no prior knowledge of these attacks,” US ambassador Alaina Teplitz told the US channel in an interview on the suicide attacks on Sunday that killed 359 people, including at least four Americans.

The Sri Lankan minister had earlier revealed that the Indian and the UN government has provided information before the bombings on the three churches and hotels.

“Well I can’t speak for others. I don’t know what other sources of information the government of Sri Lanka might have had. I can just tell you that we had no prior knowledge. The Sri Lankan government has admitted lapses in their intelligence gathering and information sharing,” the ambassador told CNN.

The top authorities fro Sri Lanka have started an investigation into how the warnings were not passed to the top ministers.