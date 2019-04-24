Latest NewsPolitics

We won’t stop using ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan, says Congress

Apr 24, 2019, 10:17 am IST
The Congress party on Tuesday said a detailed explanation has been given to the Supreme Court, but will not stop using ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan, which is targetted at “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers for their alleged involvement in Rafale deal.”

Talking to media persons here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “The Supreme Court had asked for our explanation regarding the statement made by Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and Bihar. A very detailed and comprehensive explanation has been filed in the court in which we expressed regret for Rahul Gandhi’s statement in which he had attributed ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan to a court order.”

“We have also made very clear in the explanation that we have no intention of stopping the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan, which is being used to target the Prime Minister and his ministers for their alleged involvement in Rafale scam,” said Singhvi. He also stated that it was not their intention to attribute the slogan as a decision by the Supreme Court and that the matter should be dropped as the BJP was trying to deliberately politicise the matter.

