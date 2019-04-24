“Why is he not in the Team”? Fans Went their Frustration on Virat Kohli For Not Including this Young Player in the RCB Team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) couldn’t have expected a worse start to their IPL, losing six continuous games. They made a bit of a comeback in the last few matches but the team doesn’t look anywhere close to making it to the playoffs. RCB captain Virat Kohli and team management had made many big decisions and one of them was the exclusion of spinner Washington Sundar.

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiant. He had found his way into the Indian team as well but injury and loss of form have affected him. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has worked extremely hard to regain his fitness and also played in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Fans of RCB wants to Sundar in place of Akshdeep Nath or Pawan Negi. Sundar will be able to deliver four quality overs. He usually opens the bowling and is very economical in the powerplay. Check out some of the tweets of the angry fans.

This IPL has two conservative theories

1. Washington Sundar not in playing 11.

2. The illuminating bails not outs. Your thoughts? #staraikelungal — Shrinath K T (@ktshrinath) April 22, 2019

Plss Add Washington Sundar Instead of NEGI — Aashiik STR (@Aashiik2) April 23, 2019

@RCBTweets @imVkohli Fans would appreciate if logic of not playing Washington Sundar is shared. At least it would show there is think tank with RCB…guys normal fans like with little cricketing brain have many suggestions — Bhavin Sangoi (@bsangoi13) April 24, 2019

Want Washington sundar in sqaud, you spoil his career, remove akshdeep nath and replace sundar — Rahul Vincent (@RahulVincent5) April 23, 2019

@RCBTweets please gave the chance to Washington sundar please??please???????????? — Ranithkohli (@ranithkohli) April 24, 2019

@RCBTweets

Why are you playing pawan nagi and Nath ? Replace with Washington sundar #RCBvCSK # — Upendra Singh Yadav (@officialupen) April 22, 2019