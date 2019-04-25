Latest NewsIndia

Air India Flight Catches Fire at Airport : Watch Video

Apr 25, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Less than a minute

An Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire on Wednesday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital. According to a tweet by ANI, the fire took place in the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) of the plane. Reports inform that the blaze started while the AC repair work was underway. However, the airline termed it a minor incident. The plane was empty at the time of repair work and fire was doused immediately.

Tags

Related Articles

Bigg Boss Winner Prince Narula and Yuvika: Romantic Things They’ve Done

Jun 3, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Congress may postpone internal elections in poll-bound states

Jun 1, 2017, 12:43 pm IST

India’s first engine-less train breaches 180 kmph during trials

Dec 2, 2018, 11:11 pm IST

Road Accident: Death toll rises to 10

Jan 22, 2019, 11:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close