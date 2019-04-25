Air India Flight Catches Fire at Airport : Watch Video

An Air India Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight caught fire on Wednesday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital. According to a tweet by ANI, the fire took place in the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) of the plane. Reports inform that the blaze started while the AC repair work was underway. However, the airline termed it a minor incident. The plane was empty at the time of repair work and fire was doused immediately.

