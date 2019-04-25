Latest NewsSports

Asian Badminton Championship: Sindhu, Saina, Sameer Verma enter quarter-final

Apr 25, 2019, 10:41 pm IST
In Badminton, India’s ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinal of Asia Championships being in Wuhan, China.

In women’s singles, Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver-medallist, defeated Indonesia’s Choirunnisa 21-15, 21-19 to advance to the next round. Saina Nehwal defeated Korea’s Kim Ga Eun 21-13, 21-13.

Sindhu will be up against World No. 17 China’s Cai Yanyan in the quarters, while Saina, who is currently ranked ninth in the world, will take on World No. 4 Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

In men’s singles, Sameer Verma outplayed World No. 16 Hong Kong’s Ka Long Angus in two straight games, winning 21-12, 21-19. He will next face Yuqi Shi of China.

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar were knocked out of the tournament after losing 10-21, 15-21 to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia in the second round.

