KeralaLatest News

‘BJP sell vote to Congress in Kozhikode and Vadakara’, accuses CPM leader

Apr 25, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM Kozhikode district secretary P.Mohanan Master accused that in Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies the BJP has sold their votes to Congress. He made this allegation just after the meeting of LDF leaders to discuss the high polling rate in both the constituencies.

He also accused that these kinds of vote selling likely to have happened in other places also. This sell happened to centre some booths. The CPM was aware of this and made alternatives to face this.

In Vadakara, the Congress and BJP workers have given voters polling slip jointly. He claimed that he has witnessed this in some booths in Nadapuram. BJP candidates did not come out on the election day. Many BJP workers were not active on the polling day also shows their dealing. Earlier, the CPM candidate P.Jayarajan also accused that in Vadakara there exist ‘Koleebe’ ( Congress-League- BJP) alliance.

Tags

Related Articles

Sri Reddy Back With Sexual Exploitation Allegation Against Nani: Actor Filed Complaint

Jun 12, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

FIR lodged against Azam Khan for allegedly defaming RSS

Feb 2, 2019, 04:38 pm IST

Karnataka polls closes in, Rahul Gandhi campaign to begins

Jan 14, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Three nurses lost job after caught on viral video as torturing Newborn Baby: See Video

Jan 9, 2018, 03:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close