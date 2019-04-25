Bride slammed for her “Period-stain” wedding dress; Pictures go viral

Dresses with “Dip Dye” are the most favorable trend in among the feminine world. These dresses where only the bottom part of the dress are given a dark shade which runs fading towards the middle always grabs the attention.

But now this girl who had used “Dip Dye” in her dress gained hatred from social media.

The girl who was, in turn, a bride also has dipped her White Wedding dress in the red dye for fashion and uploaded the pictures of the dress in social media which later gained attacks from social media

Many thought that she used her period stain for the dye.

‘Maybe she knows she’s going to be on her period during the wedding and didn’t want to take any chances ruining the dress,’ someone said in her Facebook post.

But one person said the addition of purple to the base of the white and red dress saved it from looking like a leaked period and said they ‘actually really liked it’.

Recently a patterned bikini from Marks and Spencer was similarly criticised for looking like a period stain.