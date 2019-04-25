Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price rose by Rs 150

Apr 25, 2019, 07:45 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold has risen by Rs 150. Gold price today rose by Rs 150 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 32,870 and Rs 32,700 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

The price of Siver also rose by Rs 295 to Rs 38,520 a kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 376 to Rs 37,381 a kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

