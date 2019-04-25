‘Criticism against Mammootty is childish’; Former SFI leader Sindhu Joy slams Alphonse Kannanthanam

Former SFI leader Sindhu Joy has slammed union minister and BJP leader Alphonse Kannanthanam on his comments against Malayalam superstar Mammootty. She on her facebook page shared a post on which the former CPM leader has raised her criticism. Earlier Kannanthanam has criticised Mammootty for a comment that he has made just after casting his vote. He said that both the LDF and UDF candidates are best.

After casting his vote, Mammootty had said outside the polling booth in Panampilly Nagar, “As far as I’m concerned, both these candidates are important. Sometimes we wish that all the candidates who are contesting are able to win. But I have only one vote and I can only vote for one person.” The actor then appealed to everyone to cast their votes.

Alphonse Kannanthanam reacted for this, “Mammootty came out of the polling along with the CPI(M) candidate and the Congress candidate and he said that both of these candidates are important. What does that mean?” asked Kannanthanam.

“Is he sending out a message that the third candidate, Alphonse Kannanthanam who is a Union Minister and has 40 years of experience in public life is not a good candidate. I think he is being immature,” stated Kannanthanam.

See Sindhu Joy’s Facebook Post: