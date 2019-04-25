KeralaLatest News

Foreign cigarettes worth 16 lakhs seized

Apr 25, 2019, 08:45 pm IST
Foreign made cigarettes worth 16 lakhs Indian rupee was seized in Nedumpasherry airport in Ernakulam. Two people belonging to Kasaragod were arrested by customs for this.

The Customs air intelligence wing seized around 227 carton foreign cigarettes worth 16 lakhs rupees from a passenger. He was coming from Dubai via Colombo in a Srilankan Airways flight. He informed the customs on questioning that another person is waiting in the airport for taking the consignment from him. Then the customs arrested him also. Both the persons are being questioned by the customs officials.

