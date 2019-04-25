“PM Narendra Modi” can only be released after the last polling day says EC

The biopic of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “hagiography” according to the election commission.

The EC is of the view that the movie ” Pm Narendra Modi should not be released till MAy 2019. The Election Commission has asserted that the delay in the release of the film will add to the free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

In its 20-page report submitted to the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on the film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’, the poll panel said that the biopic “produces a political environment where an individual acquired cult status” and its public screening during the period when model code of conduct is in operation would favor a particular political party.

The EC pointed out that there are several scenes depicting a major opposition party as corrupt and putting them in low light. Their leaders have been depicted in such a manner that their identification is clear and obvious to the viewers.

However, the film can be telecasted anytime after the LS election is over.