PM Narendra Modi is ‘Pradhan Prachar Mantri’,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Pradhan Prachar Mantri” and accused the BJP of “wasting drinking water” to clean roads in Banda, an arid town in Uttar Pradesh’s Budelkhand region. Priyanka Gandhi’s comments drew a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who said her statements show that the fear of defeat has gripped the Congress. The Congress’s attack on Modi and the BJP came a day ahead of the prime minister’s visit here.

Water from tankers were being used to clean roads to “welcome our Pradhan Prachar Mantri (chief publicity minister)”, she claimed. This is happening at a time when “the entire Bundelkhand, the men and women living there, school going children, crops, birds and animals are facing the spectre of drought,” the Congress general secretary said. In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Is he a ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) or a ‘shahnshah’ (emperor) coming from Delhi.”

The prime minister is schedule to address an election rally here on Thursday.