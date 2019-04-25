Latest NewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi won’t contest from Varanasi against Narendra Modi

Apr 25, 2019, 01:04 pm IST
Putting to rest speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi seat.

Earlier, there had been indications of Priyanka Gandhi being the joint-Opposition candidate to take on Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi.

The Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ending speculation on party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fighting polls from the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress also fielded Madhusudan Tiwari from Gorakhpur against BJP’s actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan.

Speculation on Priyanka Gandhi making her political debut from Varanasi was fuelled after Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to a question on whether he planned to field his sister against PM Modi, said last week, “I will leave you in suspense. Suspense is not always a bad thing.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had also said she could contest the elections from anywhere her party wanted her to. The statement had come thrice during her tour to Ayodhya.

