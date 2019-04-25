RSS confident about BJP’s victory in two seats in Kerala

The RSS leaders expressed confidence that the NDA candidates will win in two seats in Kerala. The RSS claims that BJP candidates will secure victory in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram seats. The Sangh is also expecting a victory in Thrissur also. At the same time, the RSS also says that there was a strong consolidation of minority votes in the state.

Earlier many pre-poll surveys also predicted that BJP will get two seats in the state. BJP considers Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram as most possible seats to win.